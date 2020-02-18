Heart airlifted from Pune to Delhi, sent to hospital through green corridor
Heart harvested from a man in Pune was on Tuesday airlifted to Delhi and then transported to a hospital here through an 18-km green corridor, officials said. The surgery to transplant the donated heart of the 47-year-old brain-dead person into a 34-year-old woman patient was underway at the private hospital here, they said.
"Heart was retrieved from a brain-dead patient in Pune and then flown to Delhi. A green corridor was then made from Delhi airport to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) to transport the organ for a transplant surgery," a hospital spokesperson said. The distance of 18 km was covered in 21 minutes, the police said.
"The team at FEHI was alerted by National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) about a possible donor heart in Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune earlier today. The team immediately left for Pune to retrieve the heart," the hospital said in a statement. The recipient, undergoing treatment at the hospital, was in critical condition for almost a month and on levosimendan infusion support, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Delhi
- Fortis Escorts Heart Institute
- Ruby Hall Clinic
ALSO READ
In a first, Pune varsity to launch basic Urdu course
Pune court adjourns till tomorrow hearing on transferring of Bhima Koregaon case to NIA
Awhad condemns cancellation of Tushar Gandhi's address at Pune
Coronavirus: Man quarantined in Pune after vomitting in flight
Pune 7 Aces face Bengaluru Raptors in second semi-final