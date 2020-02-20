Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Violinist plays Mahler and Gershwin to save her music as surgeons remove brain tumour

A patient at a British hospital played Mahler and Gershwin on the violin while a tumour was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for the instrument. Dagmar Turner, 53, a former management consultant from the Isle of Wight, played her violin during an operation to remove a tumour from the right frontal lobe of her brain - close to the area that controls the fine movement of her left hand. China HIV patients risk running out of AIDS drugs in days: UNAIDS

HIV patients in China risk running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because quarantines and lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus disease outbreak mean they cannot replenish vital medicine stocks, United Nations AIDS agency said on Wednesday. UNAIDS said it had surveyed more than 1,000 people with HIV in China and found that the outbreak of the coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, is having a "major impact" on their lives. Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research

One scientific post suggests links between the new coronavirus and AIDS, a second says it may have passed to people via snakes, while a third claims it is a pathogen from outer space. The emergence in China of a new human coronavirus that is causing an epidemic of flu-like disease has sparked a parallel viral spread: science – ranging from robust to rogue - is being conducted, posted and shared at an unprecedented rate. China records drop in new coronavirus cases; two deaths reported from quarantined ship

China reported a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections on Thursday although scientists warned the flu-like pathogen may spread even more easily than previously believed, while more passengers disembarked a quarantined cruise ship off Japan. Two elderly passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess ship had died of the disease, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. The passengers were a man and a woman in their 80s, NHK said, citing an unidentified government source. Malaysian firm offers AI-based profiling of Chinese visitors for virus

Malaysia's MYEG Services Bhd said on Wednesday it had developed a coronavirus risk-profiling system for visitors from China and was offering the artificial intelligence-based service to the governments of Malaysia and the Philippines. Malaysia has imposed a temporary ban on visitors from Chinese provinces placed on lockdown by the China's government, in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. Malaysia has reported 22 infections, and the Philippines has reported three confirmed cases including one death. Factbox: Global efforts to develop vaccines, drugs to fight the coronavirus

Researchers and drug companies are scrambling to develop vaccines and treatments to fight the new coronavirus that emerged in central China in December and has spread to more than two dozen countries, killing more than 2,000 people. There are no proven treatments for the virus and experts say it could take a year or more to have a vaccine ready. The hope is that strict quarantines in China and elsewhere will contain the virus' spread long enough for scientists to develop tools to fight it. The following is a list of some of those efforts: Deaths, amputations due to blocked leg arteries down among U.S. veterans

A growing number of older U.S. military veterans with blocked leg arteries are getting procedures to restore blood flow, and a new study suggests deaths and amputations are declining as a result. Researchers looked at a decade of data on almost 21,000 veterans hospitalized for "critical limb ischemia" - badly blocked arteries that can lead to infections, gangrene and amputation. Left untreated, the condition can quickly become fatal. People often skip neurological meds when out-of-pocket costs rise

When out-of-pocket drug costs rise, patients with common neurological disorders are more likely to forgo their medication, a U.S. study suggests. Private insurance claims data show patients with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and peripheral neuropathy were more likely to cut back on prescription medications when out-of-pocket costs were high, researchers report in Neurology. In coronavirus fight, Shanghai river town opts for caution

In Qibao, an old river town on the outskirts of Shanghai, officials have deployed more than 2,700 staff and volunteers to check temperatures and monitor traffic as they work to contain the coronavirus that has now killed more than 2,000 in China. With large parts of the town sealed off and its teashops and boutiques shuttered, the crackdown in Qibao has been far tougher than elsewhere in Shanghai, reflecting the variety of sometimes heavy-handed approaches taken by jurisdictions across the country. Exclusive: SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

The top dentist and public face of SmileDirectClub is at risk of losing his California license following a two-year state dental board investigation, records reviewed by Reuters show. The California disciplinary process underway against dentist Jeffrey A. Sulitzer, SmileDirectClub’s chief clinical officer, is the latest threat facing the high-flying tele-dentistry firm, which promises to straighten Americans’ teeth without a visit to an orthodontist’s office for costly treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.