2 SAP employees tested positive for H1N1 virus in Bengaluru

Two SAP India employees based in RMZ Ecoworld office here were tested positive for swine flu (H1N1).

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two SAP India employees based in RMZ Ecoworld office here were tested positive for swine flu (H1N1). "As a precautionary measure, all the SAP offices across Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation," the company said in a statement.

In June last year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said a total of 1,076 people had lost their lives due to H1N1 virus across the country in the year 2019 (until June 23), while the number of those infected by it stood at 26,140. Rajasthan had reported the highest number of cases (5,021) and deaths (205), the ministry had said in Lok Sabha, adding that Maharashtra recorded the second-highest number of deaths (189), while 1,692 cases were reported.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. It is a self-limiting viral, air-borne disease spread from person to person, through large droplets generated due to coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface and close contact, including handshaking and hugging. (ANI)

