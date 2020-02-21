Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop novel technique to measure empathy

A group of researchers have found that it is possible to assess a person's ability to feel empathy by studying their brain activity while they are resting rather than while they are engaged in specific tasks.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:57 IST
Scientists develop novel technique to measure empathy
The findings could help health care professionals better assess empathy in people with autism or schizophrenia. Image Credit: ANI

A group of researchers has found that it is possible to assess a person's ability to feel empathy by studying their brain activity while they are resting rather than while they are engaged in specific tasks. Traditionally, empathy is assessed through the use of questionnaires and psychological assessments. The findings of this study offer an alternative to people who may have difficulty filling out questionnaires, such as people with severe mental illness or autism, said senior author Dr Marco Iacoboni, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

"Assessing empathy is often the hardest in the populations that need it most," Iacoboni said. "Empathy is a cornerstone of mental health and well-being. It promotes social and cooperative behavior through our concern for others. It also helps us to infer and predict the internal feelings, behaviour and intentions of others." For this study published in Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience, UCLA researchers recruited 58 male and female participants aged 18 to 35.

Resting brain activity data were collected using functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI, a noninvasive technique for measuring and mapping brain activity through small changes in blood flow. Participants were told to let their minds wander while keeping their eyes still, by looking at a fixation cross on a black screen. Afterwards, the participants completed questionnaires designed to measure empathy. They rated how statements such as "I often have tender, concerned feelings for people less fortunate than me" and "I sometimes try to understand my friends better by imagining how things look from their perspective" described them on a five-point scale from "not well" to "very well."

Researchers wanted to measure how accurately they could predict the participants' empathic disposition, characterized as the willingness and ability to understand another's situation, by analyzing the brain scans. The predictions were made by looking into resting activity in specific brain networks that earlier studies demonstrated are important for empathy. Researchers used a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning, which can pick up subtle patterns in data that more traditional data analyses might not.

"We found that even when not engaged directly in a task that involves empathy, brain activity within these networks can reveal people's empathic disposition," Iacoboni said. "The beauty of the study is that the MRIs helped us predict the results of each participant's questionnaire." The findings could help health care professionals better assess empathy in people with autism or schizophrenia, who may have difficulties filling out questionnaires or expressing emotion.

The study also adds to a growing body of research suggesting that brains at rest, are as active as brains engaged in a task, and that brain networks in the resting brain may interact similarly as when they are engaged in a task.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports supply chain issues from virus, says may hit Samsung output

Vietnams manufacturing sector is suffering supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which may lead to a delay in production of Samsung Electronics new phones, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Reuters on Friday.Car, ele...

HC allows Bhim Army to hold meeting at ground near RSS HQ

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday allowed the Bhim Army to hold a meetingof its workers at Reshimbagh Ground here on February 22, but imposed certain conditions.A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar s...

Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on April 29

The sacred portals of Kedarnath will be thrown open to the devotees on April 29. The gates of the temple will be opened at 610 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath mandir samiti president Mohan Prasad Thapliyal said.The auspicious hour and&#160; date fo...

UPDATE 1-Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers on Friday delayed the restart of plants in China near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, in compliance with local directives, raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could affect global car production...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020