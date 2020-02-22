J-K NHM selects 460 doctors for community health programme

Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission (NHM) has selected 460 Ayurvedic/Unani doctors and nursing candidates for a six-month certificate programme in community health.

The state NHM has already trained and deployed 247 mid-level healthcare providers (MLHPs) at the health and wellness centres. (ANI)

