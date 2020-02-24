S.Korea reports 161 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 763
South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
The agency also reported the seventh death from the virus.
