Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study suggests most young women remain stressed about their sex lives

A new research suggests that most women remain unhappy and stressed about their sex lives with at least one in five of them suffering from female sexual dysfunction.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 10:59 IST
Study suggests most young women remain stressed about their sex lives
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New research suggests that most women remain unhappy and stressed about their sex lives with at least one in five of them suffering from female sexual dysfunction. The study was conducted by the researchers of Monash University and was published in the journal Fertility & Sterility.

According to the study, half of the young Australian women experience sexually-related personal distress, with one in five women having at least one female sexual dysfunction (FSD). The study conducted by the Women's Health Research Program at Monash University has reported, for the first time, an overall picture of the sexual wellbeing of Australian women between the ages of 18 and 39.

Results showed 50.2 percent of young Australian women experienced some form of sexually-related personal distress. This relates to the degree of feeling guilty, embarrassed, stressed or unhappy about their sex lives. A concerning 29.6 percent of women experienced sexually-related personal distress without dysfunction, and 20.6 percent had at least one FSD.

The most common FSD was low sexual self-image, which caused distress for 11 percent of study participants. Arousal, desire, orgasm and responsiveness dysfunction affected 9 percent, 8 percent, 7.9 percent and 3.4 percent of the study cohort respectively. Sexual self-image dysfunction was associated with being overweight, obese, living together with partner, not married, married and breastfeeding.

Taking psychotropic medication (such as antidepressants), reported by 20 percent of surveyed women, had the most pervasive impact on sexual function. The use of the combined oral contraceptive pill was not associated with any sexual dysfunction. "Sexual wellbeing is recognized as a fundamental human right. It is of great concern that one in five young women have an apparent sexual dysfunction and half of all women within this age group experience sexually-related personal distress," said the lead researcher Susan Davis.

"This is a wake-up call to the community and signals the importance of health professionals being open and adequately prepared to discuss young women's sexual health concerns." The Grollo-Ruzzene Foundation Younger Women's Health Study, funded by Grollo Ruzzene Foundation, recruited 6986 women aged 18-39 years, living in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, to take part in the study.

As a part of the study, all women completed a questionnaire that assessed their sexual wellbeing in terms of desire, arousal, responsiveness, orgasm, and self-image. Participants also evaluated whether they had sexually-associated personal distress and provided extensive demographic information. Almost one-third of participants described themselves as single, 47 percent had a body mass index within the normal range, and nearly 70 percent had reported being sexually active in the 30 days preceding the study.

Women who habitually monitored their appearance, and for whom appearance determined their level of physical self-worth, reported being less sexually assertive and more self-conscious during intimacy and experienced lower sexual satisfaction. Professor Davis said if untreated, sexually-related personal distress and FSD could impact relationships and overall quality of life as women aged.

"The high prevalence of sexually-related personal distress signals the importance of health professionals, particularly those working in the fields of gynaecology and fertility, being adequately prepared to routinely ask young women about any sexual health concerns and to have an appropriate management or referral pathway in place," added Davis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Not going to make Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it: Harrison Ford

Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford says the team of his iconic franchise Indiana Jones, will not start working on the much-awaited installment unless they have something new to offer. The 77-year-old actor, who will reprise his role as t...

Study suggests most young women remain stressed about their sex lives

New research suggests that most women remain unhappy and stressed about their sex lives with at least one in five of them suffering from female sexual dysfunction. The study was conducted by the researchers of Monash University and was publ...

Trump tweets in Hindi on way to India, says eager to visit country

US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi on his way to India, saying he is eager to visit the country and would be soon meeting all. Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, said in Hindi We ...

Oman cricketer Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi banned from cricket for seven years

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday banned Omans Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi from all forms of cricket for seven years. The player has been reprimanded for breaching the ICCs Anti-Corruption Code as he was found guilty for brea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020