Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurates Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0

The three-day event is being organised by the Song & Drama Division of Bureau of Outreach & Communication (BOC), under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurates Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0
The Union Health Minister stated the Government has made immunization a people's and a social movement. Image Credit: ANI

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare inaugurated a special community outreach programme on Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI 2.0) at Shastri Park, Delhi today, through a video message. The three-day event is being organised by the Song & Drama Division of Bureau of Outreach & Communication (BOC), under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

A video message of Dr. Harsh Vardhan was shared with the participants in which he emphasized the importance of immunization of children and pregnant women as part of the IMI 2.0 and the high priority being accorded by the Government of India for achieving Full Immunisation Coverage (FIC) targets. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji, IMI was launched from Vadnagar in 2017 and immunization has been given a strong push in the Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan and Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan. A more expansive version, IMI 2.0, is being carried out in 272 districts across 27 States/UTs and 650 blocks of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across 109 districts since December 2019, he added.

"While we have targets to achieve 90% immunization coverage target, we should all aim to ensure that not even one child is deprived of a vaccine against vaccine-preventable diseases. Especially when we have a basket of vaccines as part of our routine Universal Immunisation Program (UIP)", Dr. Harsh Vardhan said in his video message. "With the launch of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0, India has the opportunity to achieve further reductions in deaths among children under five years of age, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030".

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also added that currently, we are providing vaccines against 12 vaccines preventable diseases, nationally against 10 diseases (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Rubella, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis, Rotavirus diarrhea, Hepatitis B and Meningitis & Pneumonia caused by Hemophilus Influenza type Band) and sub-nationally against two diseases (Pneumococcal Pneumonia and Japanese Encephalitis); of which Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine is in the process of expansion while JE vaccine is provided only in the endemic districts.

The Union Health Minister stated the Government has made immunization a people's and a social movement. He made a strong appeal to all those present in the audience and the countrymen and women to own the programme in order to make all efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality. He also thanked the efforts put on by the Bureau of Outreach & Communications who are relentlessly contributing through their Regional Outreach Bureaux (ROB) across the States/UTs in enhancing the awareness and informing people about the importance of Immunisation.

He also elaborated that we can take lessons from our immense experience of the polio campaign where in addition to wholehearted efforts from the states, various non-state partners and stakeholders had joined hands to achieve set targets. "Let us learn from the best practices of the States, their experience of earlier rounds of Mission Indradhanush (MI) and share this knowledge for achieving last mile goals during IMI 2.0 rounds," he emphasized. He also informed that coverage evaluation survey conducted in 190 IMI districts of the country shows an overall Full Immunization Coverage (FIC) increase by 18.5 percentage points (as compared to NFHS 4 data) in190 districts, which is the testimony of the highest level of political commitment. He further added that three rounds of IMI 2.0 have already been conducted from December 2019 and February 2020, wherein 29.74 lakh children and 5.90 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated. One more round of IMI 2.0 is planned to be conducted in March 2020.

The special community outreach has an exhibition displaying the various schemes of the Ministry and information on how to avail of these benefits. Artists from different regions are creating awareness on maternal and child health issues through songs, dances, and skits.

Senior officials from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Health Department of Delhi Government, the local ASHAs and ANMs from the area surrounding the camp, and representatives from partner organisations were present during the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...

Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to U.S., his lawyer says

Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States as he would not get a fair trial and would be a suicide risk, his lawyer told a British court hearing on Monday.Assanges lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said extradition would expose A...

UPDATE 2-Citizenship law demonstrators clash in Delhi ahead of Trump visit

A policeman was killed amid violent clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands of people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trumps maiden visit to the city.Police used ...

Messi 'greatest' ahead of Maradona, says Napoli boss Gattuso

Naples, Feb 24 AFP Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time, ahead of even Diego Maradona, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said on Monday ahead of his sides Champions League clash with Barcelona. The 32-year-old Messi scored four go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020