Brazil to check arrivals from Italy, France, Germany for coronavirus symptoms
Brazil has added an extra nine countries to its coronavirus alert list, including Italy, France and Germany, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday. The measure means passengers entering Brazil from these countries showing coronavirus symptoms, such as fever or coughing, will be placed under suspicion and potentially be subject to medical tests upon arrival.
It is the first time European countries have been put on the list, as the death toll in Italy climbed to seven and several Middle East countries dealt with their first infections. Wanderson Oliveira, the health ministry's secretary of Health Surveillance, said that in addition to the three European countries, the following were also added, bringing the total to 16: Australia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Iran and United Arab Emirates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Golf-LPGA cancels Thailand, Singapore events due to coronavirus
HSBC Women's golf in Singapore cancelled because of coronavirus
As Singapore raises health alert status, how are businesses affected by Coronavirus outbreak
UPDATE 1-Philippines seeks scrapping of 'abusive' broadcaster's franchise
Airlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow