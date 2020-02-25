Iran confirms two more dead of new coronavirus - local media

Two more Iranians infected with the new coronavirus have died in Iran, local media website Eghtesaonline reported on Tuesday, citing the head of the Medical Science University of Saveh, raising the death toll in the Islamic Republic to 14.

"Tests showed they had the new coronavirus," the official said, according to Eghtesaonline.

Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday that 61 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

