New virus has infected over 80,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths — Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths — South Korea: 893 cases, 8 deaths — Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths

— Singapore: 89 cases — Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China — Thailand: 37 cases — Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases — Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16 cases — Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death — United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

— United Kingdom: 13 — Canada: 11

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death — Kuwait: 3 cases

— India: 3 — Russia: 2

— Spain: 3 — Israel: 2

— Oman: 2 — Bahrain: 2

— Lebanon: 1 — Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1 — Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1 — Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1 — Egypt: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

