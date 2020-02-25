Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

Hundreds of tourists at a hotel in Costa Adeje in Tenerife are being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified, according to local media.

Spanish health authorities could not immediately confirm the lockdown but said hundreds of tourists and staff in the hotel were being tested for the virus. "We are checking people who had contact with the patient including the people in the hotel," a spokeswoman for Canary Island's health department.

