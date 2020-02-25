First batch of Filipinos evacuated from Japan coronavirus-hit cruise ship - report
The first batch of Filipino evacuees from coronavirus-hit Japan cruise ship boards flight back to the Philippines according to media reports.
This is a developing story.
