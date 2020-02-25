Croatia confirms its first case of coronavirus infection

Croatia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection in a patient who is hospitalized in the capital Zagreb, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday.

"The patient is in the Zagreb clinic for infectious diseases. It is a younger person and has milder symptoms. He is in isolation and his condition is good at the moment," Plenkovic told a news conference.

Health Minister Vili Beros said that the patient had stayed in Milan from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

