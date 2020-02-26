Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 06:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 06:27 IST
Three more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : health mil

The northwestern Chinese regions of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan have downgraded their emergency response level after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded, state media reported. China has a four-tier response system for public health emergencies that determines what measures a region will implement, with level I the most serious.

Sichuan announced it would adjust its measures from level I to level II, while Inner Mongolia will change from level I to level III, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday. Sichuan said every locality will be required to return to work and develop targeted prevention and control programs for areas still deemed "high-risk".

The region of Xinjiang, home to China's Muslim Uighur population, also reduced its emergency response level from I to II after reporting no new cases for seven consecutive days, the official local news portal Tianshan.com said on Wednesday. The provinces of Gansu, Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi, Guizhou, and Anhui have also cut their emergency response levels in the last few days.

Some regions, including Fujian in the southeast, are also starting to dismantle emergency roadblocks designed to screen incoming vehicles and curb the contagion. The flu-like disease, which was first detected in the city of Wuhan last December, has infected more than 80,000 people globally and killed close to 2,700 in mainland China.

The World Health Organization has said the epidemic in China peaked between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and has been in decline since. With the economy reeling as a result of nationwide industrial closures and transportation disruptions, China has been urging "low-risk" regions to get back to work as quickly as possible.

An official with China's state planning agency said on Tuesday that a more targeted approach to curbing the virus was required, and governments in low-risk areas must do their utmost to "restore order in production and life". A Reuters poll of economists found the Chinese economy is forecast to grow at its slowest pace in the current quarter since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, with a worst-case scenario showing it at 3.5%, nearly half of the 6.0% reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.Here are quotes ...

New legislation proposed to reduce stress caused by late payments

New legislation is being proposed which aims to reduce the stress and financial hardship caused by late payments to small businesses.The Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash is considering stricter rules around payment practices between ...

African Union Executive Council endorses AfDB President for the second term

The Executive Council of the African Union has supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesinas candidacy for a second term as President of the African Development Bank. The decision was taken during the thirty-sixth Ordinary Session of th...

Tokyo baseball team to play in empty stadium amid coronavirus fears

Tokyos Yomiuri Giants baseball team will play two preseason games in an empty stadium, the latest impact on sports as Japan implements measures to contain the coronavirus just months before it hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics.The move comes a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020