Left Menu
Development News Edition

California monitoring 8,400 people for possible coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 07:13 IST
California monitoring 8,400 people for possible coronavirus

California is monitoring more than 8,400 people who arrived on commercial flights for coronavirus symptoms from "points of concern," but the state lacks test kits and has been held back by federal testing rules, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday. California has only 200 test kits, but has appealed for testing protocols to be expanded to include Americans who may catch the virus as it spreads through U.S. communities, Newsom told a news briefing in Sacramento, the state capital.

Newsom said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has assured the state that testing protocols will be advanced and access to test kits will expand "exponentially" in the coming days. California on Wednesday reported a coronavirus case of unknown origin, making it potentially the first incident of the virus spreading within U.S. communities.

"It is not surprising that we have seen these mini outbreaks occur around the world," said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. "We know the virus is easily spread." The female patient, who lives in northern California's Solano County, was not initially tested for the new coronavirus because she did not meet criteria laid out by the CDC, according to a statement by UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she is being treated.

REPATRIATED CITIZENS Dr. Sonia Angell, California's state public health officer, said local, state and federal health investigators were contacting and isolating individuals who may have been exposed to the patient.

Solano County is the home of Travis Air Force Base, one of the U.S. military bases in California that have acted as quarantine centers for U.S. citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak. "She had to be exposed from someone else with coronavirus. We know that people with infection were taken to places of isolation or quarantine in that general area," Klausner said.

UC Davis said no one on its main campus has tested positive for the virus, known as COVID-19, but "out of an abundance of caution," three campus residents are currently in isolation. One of them, who is showing symptoms of illness, has been tested for the virus, but the results are not yet in. The CDC's protocol had called for coronavirus testing in individuals with a fever or respiratory illness who have a travel history or contact that could have led to exposure to the virus.

California officials said this protocol had to be expanded in light of the "inevitable" local spread within the United States. At least 33 people had tested positive for the virus, but five have since left the state, official said. "The case from yesterday is giving the CDC a lot to consider on revising those protocols so more individuals will be tested," said Mark Ghaly director of California's Health and Human Services Agency, referring to the woman from Solano County.

MORE KITS AND PERSONNEL CDC Director Robert Redfield told a U.S. congressional hearing on Thursday that more test kits were being sent to California and the agency now backs expanded testing.

"When a clinician or a public health individual suspects coronavirus, then we should be able to get a test for coronavirus, so that's the current guidance that went out today," he said. Newsom said the CDC has pledged to send more personnel to California to track the potential spread of the virus.

With new infections reported around the world now surpassing those in mainland China, the World Health Organization's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday even rich nations should prepare. "No country should assume it won't get cases, that would be a fatal mistake, quite literally," Tedros said, pointing to Italy, where 17 people have died in Europe's worst outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...

S.Korea coronavirus cases raises to 2,022, BTS cancels concert

South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.Of the new cases, 182 were in the southeastern city of D...

Reports: Florida's Jefferson, LSU's Moss need foot surgery

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will each reportedly require foot surgery after both had fractures discovered during their respective medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Multiple ou...

India is number one side for a reason: Trent Boult

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on their opponent and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020