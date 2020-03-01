Left Menu
Centre mobilising resources to ensure AIIMS in Madurai similar to New Delhi

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:53 IST
AIIMS Image Credit: ANI

The Centre was mobilising all its resources to ensure that the proposed AIIMS in Madurai was similar in all aspects to the premier institute in New Delhi, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday The minister's assurance comes amid criticism by some quarters including PMK that construction work of the hospital was yet to take off even a year after the foundation stone was laid for it.

Harsh Vardhan was here to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of a medical college in this district at a cost of Rs 325 crore, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam ".. we are taking all possible help in mobilising the best resources (available) in the country and outside. JICA is also helping us (in funding).

We will try to ensure that AIIMS to be set up at Madurai is similar in many aspects including research facilities as the AIIMS in Delhi, which is nearly 50 years old," Harsh Vardhan said "That is our promise to you," he said while addressing the gathering.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the state was taking necessary steps to make sure that stipulated time frame was adhered to in establishing AIIMS at Madurai "We are ensuring that the construction activities for AIIMS (at Madurai) take place as per the stipulated timeframe.

Right now, the construction of compound wall for the facility is almost complete," she told reporters Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2019 had laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Thoppur near Madurai to be built at an outlay of Rs 1,264 crore.

The proposed 750-bed modern All India Institute of Medical Sciences would offer 100 MBBS seats Speaking on the occasion, Vardhan also said best practices from various medical colleges should be shared for overall improvement of medical education which was moving towards competence-based learning.

"With the creation of this medical college, people of this backward district will have better health facilities...," he said Later, he along with Paliniswami laid the foundation stone for another medical college in Virudhunagar.

He lauded the state government for achieving "very impressive" parameters in key health areas such as infant mortality and fertility rates The Minister also stressed the importance of taking the benefits of the universal immunisation programme to every child born in the country.

Palaniswami said the AIADMK government has secured the Centre's approval in a record time for setting up medical colleges in 11 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 crore He said with the proposed colleges, a total of 1,650 new seats would be added to the existing 3,250 medical seats in the state.

In the first phase, land had been identified for the colleges in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts, he said The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for sanctioning 11 medical colleges in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

