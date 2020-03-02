PM wishes successful surgery, speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, who would undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week

Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function

"My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. I look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights.

