PM wishes successful surgery, speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, who would undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week
Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function
"My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. I look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- KP Sharma Oli
- India
- Nepalese
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation of 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in Varanasi
Want to seek blessings of PM Narendra Modi for smooth governance of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
PM Narendra Modi ensured Kashmir becomes an integral part of India
Did 10 Janpath allow Manmohan Singh to establish the kind of rapport that PM Narendra Modi has with international leaders, asks BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra to head temple construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.