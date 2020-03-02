Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM wishes successful surgery, speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 10:52 IST
PM wishes successful surgery, speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, who would undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week

Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function

"My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. I look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

Beijing, Mar 2 AFP A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly...

Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus - sources

Australias financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country looks to reduce the risk of recession. The conference...

Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group) launches first of its kind ‘Double Decker Van’ for safe relocation of household goods

Hyderabad, March 02, 2020 Agarwal Packers and Movers DRS Group, Hyderabad based, a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has launched Double Decker Van to double safeguard customers household material. Double De...

Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to regain top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid won the Clasico and might have saved their season as they ended their slump in the best way possible on Sunday by beating Barcelona 2-0 and returning to the top of La Liga Vinicius Juniors deflected finish and a stoppage-time go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020