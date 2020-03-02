Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to meet with drugmakers as U.S. sees more coronavirus cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:58 IST
Trump to meet with drugmakers as U.S. sees more coronavirus cases

U.S. President Donald Trump and his White House coronavirus task force will meet with drug company executives on Monday as his administration sought to shore up its response to the outbreak that claimed the country's second death over the weekend. The White House did not say which pharmaceutical makers would be at the Monday afternoon meeting but executives from Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc will attend, according to representatives for the companies.

Trump, in an early morning tweet, said they would discuss "progress on a vaccine and cure." Top U.S. health officials have said any vaccine is at least a year from hitting the market, and there is no treatment, although patients can receive supportive care. Trump gave no other details, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The number of coronavirus cases has ticked up in recent days, with more than 75 confirmed cases including two reported deaths, both in Washington state where a cluster of cases is centered on a nursing home near Seattle. New York and Florida, among other U.S. states, have also confirmed cases. There have been more than 87,000 cases globally and nearly 3,000 deaths in 60 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said he was concerned the number of U.S. cases could jump in coming weeks. "When you have a number of cases that you've identified and they've been in the community for a while, you're going to wind up seeing a lot more cases than you would have predicted," he told CNN in an interview on Monday.

"So my concern is - as the next week or two or three go by - we're going to see a lot more community-related cases," Fauci added. Public health officials have urged Americans to take common sense steps to prevent contracting and spreading the virus just as they would to avoid influenza, such as frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick.

Trump administration officials over the weekend worked to soothe nerves and calm fears that a global recession was looming, arguing that the public and media were over-reacting and saying that stocks would bounce back because the American economy was fundamentally strong. World stocks markets on Monday regained a measure of calm amid hopes that possible interest rate cuts could blunt the economic damage.

U.S. lawmakers are also expected to take up a spending measure in coming days that could allocate billions more dollars to the nation's coronavirus response. (Writing by Susan Heavey, additional reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast at Afghan football field kills at least three - provincial governor

A blast at a football field in Afghanistans southeastern province of Khost killed at least three civilians on Monday, the provincial governor said.There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the governor, Halim Fidai, said he did not...

Report: War crimes committed by almost all sides in Syria

Geneva, Mar 2 AP Investigators for the UN-backed Human Rights Council said on Monday that they had found evidence of war crimes in Syria committed by nearly all sides in the conflict during the second half of last year and into January. The...

Delhi violence: 369 FIRs registered, 1,284 people arrested or detained

The Delhi Police has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on MondayForty-four of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police saidAccording...

Bangladesh police kill seven suspected Rohingya robbers in raid

Police in Bangladesh killed seven members of a gang of armed robbers on Monday during a raid on their hideout on a hillside overlooking a camp for Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country, a police spokesman said. Crime and violenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020