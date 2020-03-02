Germany, France, UK offer Iran 5 mln-euro package for coronavirus

Britain, Germany and France have offered a 5 million-euro ($5.6 million) package to Iran to help fight coronavirus in the country, Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday. The so-called E3 group would provide the support through the World Health Organization or other UN agencies, it said in a statement.

The group was also sending medical material to Iran on Monday, including equipment for laboratory tests, protective body suits and gloves, the statement said. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.