Germany, France, UK offer Iran 5 mln-euro package for coronavirus
Britain, Germany and France have offered a 5 million-euro ($5.6 million) package to Iran to help fight coronavirus in the country, Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday. The so-called E3 group would provide the support through the World Health Organization or other UN agencies, it said in a statement.
The group was also sending medical material to Iran on Monday, including equipment for laboratory tests, protective body suits and gloves, the statement said. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)
