WHO technical team arrives in Iran to support coronavirus response

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Tehran on Monday to support Iran's response to a coronavirus outbreak, the WHO said on Monday.

"The plane carrying the technical team also contained a shipment of medical supplies and protective equipment to support over 15,000 health care workers, as well as laboratory kits enough to test and diagnose nearly 100,000 people," it said.

