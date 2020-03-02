British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand

British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment.

The airline said it was also cancelling some short-haul flights to Italy, France, Germany and other European destinations that are served from London's Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.