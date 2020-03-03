Oman bans entry of visitors from countries where coronavirus has spread
Oman banned entry of visitors from countries where coronavirus has spread, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Monday, without specifying countries.
The ministry added that this comes as a precautionary procedure, and will be applied on all ports including land, sea and air.
