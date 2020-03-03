Left Menu
Soccer-Leipzig apologise after Japanese group ejected over coronavirus checks

  • Updated: 03-03-2020 01:45 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 01:45 IST
Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have apologised to a group of Japanese ejected from the stadium during Sunday's Bundesliga match at home to Bayer Leverkusen amid coronavirus concerns. Leipzig said its stewards were required to conduct "increased checks on groups of persons from potential risk areas" following recommendations from the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

"Unfortunately, in this specific case, due to the great uncertainty that currently exists in our country about this topic, a mistake was made in the interpretation of the recommendations to our Japanese guests," said the club in a statement on Monday. "We would like to and must apologise for this mistake at this point. We would like to make up for what happened and are already trying to contact the persons concerned and invite them to the next home game."

Germany has reported 150 cases of the disease. Leipzig did not give further details of the incident, however the DPA news agency said a group of around 20 Japanese visitors were told to leave about 10 minutes after kickoff.

The match ended in 1-1 draw leaving second-placed Leipzig three points behind leaders Bayern Munich. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

