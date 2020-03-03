Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.' Mnuchin, Powell to lead G7 virus call as central banks prepare to act

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:17 IST
U.S.' Mnuchin, Powell to lead G7 virus call as central banks prepare to act

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss measures to deal with the widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said on Monday. The call, to be led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, comes as the world's top three central banks look set to take steps to limit economic damage from the outbreak.

Bank of Japan Governor BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde both issued statements echoing Powell's pledge last week to "act as appropriate" to support the economy. French and Italian sources familiar with the G7 arrangements said the finance leaders' call is set for 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT), 2-1/2 hours before U.S. stock markets open. The United States is chairing the G7 group of wealthy industrial democracies this year.

The outbreak is plunging the world economy into its worst downturn since the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned on Monday, urging governments and central banks to fight back to avoid an even steeper slump. Shortly after Tuesday's call, Mnuchin is due to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on the Trump administration's proposed 2021 budget. The Trump administration has asked Congress for an extra $2.5 billion in funding to fight the coronavirus.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Monday they stand ready to help member countries deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including through emergency funding. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that G7 countries will take "concerted action" to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth and their finance ministers will discuss by phone this week how best to act.

Le Maire said on France 2 television that the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on French growth "will be much more significant" than his earlier predictions of it shaving 0.1 percentage point from 2020 output growth. He reiterated that the hotel, restaurant, air transport and event industries were the worst hit sectors in France. After a meeting with Le Maire on Monday, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the two countries were monitoring the spread of the virus closely and "will take decisive action if necessary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution shortening lives by an average of nearly three years: Study

Air pollution poses a major threat to public health, claiming millions of lives worldwide every year. Exposure to air pollution is also closely linked to chronic respiratory and heart diseases.According to a new study published in the Cardi...

Six coronavirus deaths in US, 91 confirmed cases: Pence

The number of deaths in the US from the deadly coronavirus rose to six on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases in the country crossed 90, Vice President Mike Pence has said, as the novel virus continues to spread around the worl...

Moderate Democrats close ranks as Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse Biden

Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Bidens presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runn...

China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise

Chinese authorities on Tuesday asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimise their travel plans as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the world and prompts an uptick of imported cases arriving in the country.Travellers from countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020