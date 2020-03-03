Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Unprecedented' mental health issues seen in Hong Kong amid virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 09:32 IST
'Unprecedented' mental health issues seen in Hong Kong amid virus fears

As Hong Kong tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, medical experts say many in the Asian financial hub are reeling from increased anxiety and an unprecedented level of mental health issues.

The SARS-CoV-2 epidemic came after months of tumultuous anti-government protests that had already led to a sharp increase in depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), they said. It also touches on fears of the 2003 SARS epidemic, which killed nearly 300 people in the city.

"Hong Kong is in a unique position, due to changes to our routine, previous months of social unrest and deep memories of SARS," said Carol Liang, an executive at Mind Hong Kong, a mental health charity in the former British colony. A University of Hong Kong survey found that a third of adults in the special administrative region reported symptoms of PTSD, up from 2 percent in 2015, while 11 percent reported depression, up from 2 percent during the Occupy protests in 2014.

Since January, tens of thousands have been working from home, many cooped up in tiny apartments, while the stockpiling of basic food and cleaning products has become common. Children stuck at home must grapple with online learning while many families, particularly the poor, are unable to get protective gear because.

"Hoarding tissue, bags of rice, are measures to cope with the anxiety rather than fulfilling needs of daily life. They are hoarding way beyond their only needs," said Eliza Cheung, a clinical psychologist at Hong Kong Red Cross. Hong Kong has about 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and has reported two deaths.

A mental health hotline the government opened in January has received about 25,000 calls, authorities said, while voluntary groups have sprung into action to help counsel people, particularly those quarantined at home. "We have everyone calling from the entire spectrum, elderly from the nursing home to teenagers. We are just trying to hang onto each day as it is at the moment," said Karman Leung, chief executive of Samaritans Hong Kong, a local non-governmental organisation that assists people in distress.

Low-income residents have been particularly hurt by a deepening slowdown in Hong Kong's economy, battered by protests and the Sino-U.S. trade war. The Society for Community Organisation (SoCO), a local organisation that works on poverty alleviation, said 70 percent of poor families can't afford masks and disinfectant.

Authorities have pledged cash handouts to residents and tax breaks to businesses. Last week, the city's finance secretary unveiled measures to allocate "sufficient resources" to help with mental health problems. Some residents remain optimistic.

"This virus, I thought it came at a good time, where we are so divided. Hopefully it will bring us together again. Each one of us hopefully trying to fight this disease," said Derek Au, 46, a Hong Kong resident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to take the risk of playing his youngsters in the FA Cup after they helped seal a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth on Monday that secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Arteta made ...

Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 13 innings. He was acq...

Australia's national newswire to close

Sydney, Mar 3 AFP Australias only national newswire will close after 85 years in operation, with staff told Tuesday their jobs will come to an end in June. Australian Associated Press closure was announced at a staff meeting in the companys...

Wanted criminal arrested from Gurgaon

A most wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday morning, police said. Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020