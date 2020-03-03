Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baby brains may be specialised to see faces within days of birth: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 10:44 IST
Baby brains may be specialised to see faces within days of birth: Study

The brain of a baby as young as six days old may be hardwired for specialised tasks like seeing faces and places, according to a study which may lead to new markers for the early diagnosis of developmental disorders like autism. The study, published in the journal PNAS, provided one of the earliest peeks yet into the brain regions of newborns responsible for processing vision using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans.

According to the researchers, including those from Emory University in the US, the noninvasive technology uses a giant magnet to scan the body and record the magnetic properties in blood, measuring blood flow to different brain regions and indicating which are more active. "We're investigating a fundamental question of where knowledge comes from by homing in on 'nature versus nature'. What do we come into the world with and what do we gain by experience?" said Daniel Dilks, senior author of the study from Emory University. "We've shown that a baby's brain is more adult-like than many people might assume," said Frederik Kamps, another study co-author from Emory University. According to the researchers, much of the scaffolding for the baby brain's visual cortex -- one of the main regions involved in processing vision -- is already in place, along with the patterns of brain activity. But they added that these patterns are not as strong compared to those of adults.

The scientists said understanding how an infant's brain is typically organised may help answer questions when something goes awry. "For example, if the face network in a newborn's visual cortex was not well-connected, that might be a biomarker for disorders associated with an aversion to eye contact," Dilks said. "By diagnosing the problem earlier, we could intervene earlier and take advantage of the incredible malleability of the infant brain," he added.

In the current study, the researchers said the average age of the newborn participants was 27 days. "We needed to get closer to the date of birth in order to better understand if we are born with this differentiation in our brains, or if it's molded by experience," Dilks said. The study assessed the brain activity of thirty infants -- ranging in age from six days to 57 days -- as they slept. "Getting fMRI data from a newborn is a new frontier in neuroimaging," Kamps said. "The scanner is like a giant camera and you need the participant's head to be still in order to get high quality images. A baby that is asleep is a baby that's willing to lie still," he added.

To serve as controls, the scientists also scanned 24 adults in a resting state in which the participants were awake but not stimulated by anything in particular. Using the scanner, the researchers captured intrinsic fluctuations of the brain for both the infants and adults.

According to the scientists, the two regions of the visual cortex associated with face processing fired in sync in the infants, along with two brain networks associated with places. They said the infant patterns were similar to those of the adult participants, although not quite as strong. "That finding suggest that there is room for these networks to keep getting fine-tuned as infants mature into adulthood," Kamps said. Dilks said the face networks and the place networks of the brain could be wired together, and talking to each other within days of birth. "They are essentially awaiting the relevant information. The next questions to ask are how and when these two functions become fully developed," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post

Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading. You say it best when you say nothing at all, Instagram...

EXCLUSIVE-G7's draft coronavirus statement does not detail fiscal, monetary response-source

Group of Seven nations is drafting a statement on how they plan to soften the global economic hit of the coronavirus but are not yet making specific calls for new government spending or coordinated central bank rate cuts, a G7 official said...

‘Good for Sports, Good for India’ - GamePlan 2020, India’s Annual Fantasy Sports Conference, to Be Held in New Delhi

New Delhi, India Business Wire India Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, will be the Chief Guest at the event Shri. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV, will be the Guest of Honour GamePlan 2020 will host the...

Australia to use biosecurity law to restrict movements of coronavirus patients

Australia will use a little-known biosecurity law to restrict the movements of people suspected of having the coronavirus, its attorney-general said on Tuesday. Australia on Monday confirmed the first community transmission of coronavirus a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020