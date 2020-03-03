Left Menu
Development News Edition

China urges overseas Chinese to stay away as imported virus cases rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:03 IST
China urges overseas Chinese to stay away as imported virus cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese authorities on Tuesday asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimize their travel plans as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the world and prompts an uptick of imported cases arriving in the country.

Travelers from countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks who arrive in Guangdong province, an economic and export powerhouse in the south, must undergo a 14-day quarantine - state media reported on Tuesday. The financial hub of Shanghai will also require all people, regardless of nationality, to remain in quarantine for 14 days if they have traveled to the city from a country with "relatively serious virus conditions", an official said.

Dandong, the northern Chinese city which borders North Korea, said it would test all visitors who arrived in the city from Feb. 12. Those who arrived from Feb. 28 will be tested at designated hotels where they can undergo quarantine if infected. "We are trying to distance ourselves from the virus, but what cannot be broken is the flesh and blood relationships between overseas Chinese and their families in their hometowns," said the government of Qingtian county in the southeastern Zhejiang province.

It added that traveling was the easiest way for cross-infections to happen, describing staying home as the "best form of protection". "For the sake of your family's health and safety, please strengthen your precautions, carefully decide on your travel plans and minimize mobility," it said.

The number of new daily infections overseas now exceeded new cases in China, with Italy, South Korea, and Iran focal points. Mainland China had 125 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 202 cases a day earlier and the lowest since the authority started publishing nationwide data in January.

Excluding cases in Hubei province, where the outbreak first started, there were 11 new cases in mainland China on Monday. Seven of the new cases were imported, involving Chinese nationals who had traveled from Italy to Qingtian county.

The seven people had close contact with a previously disclosed case and all eight worked together in a restaurant in Bergamo, a city in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, the Qingtian government said in a statement on its WeChat account. Last week, six of them took a flight from Milan to Shanghai, stopping over in Moscow, while the seventh flew via Germany to Shanghai. They tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday after arriving in Qingtian.

None of them had been to Hubei province or it's capital Wuhan, the Qingtian government said. China has said it will focus on preventing those infected with coronavirus from crossing borders, as other imported cases had arrived in the country last week.

China's new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday was driven by a further decline in new confirmed cases in Wuhan, the city hit hardest by the pathogen in China. New cases in Wuhan fell to 111 from 193 a day earlier and accounted for almost all of the 114 new infections in central Hubei province on Monday.

Excluding Hubei, there were 11 new cases in mainland China on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,151. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,943 as of the end of Monday, up by 31 from the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's religious sect leader seeks forgiveness for 'unintentional' coronavirus spike

The leader of a religious sect that has been at the epicenter of a sudden surge in South Koreas coronavirus infections has sought forgiveness for unintentionally spreading the virus In his first public appearance since the outbreak that has...

EXPLAINER-Challenges facing new Malaysia PM after controversial takeover

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysias new prime minister on Sunday after a week of political turmoil triggered by the surprise resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, but he has yet to name any cabinet colleagues.The legitimacy of Muhyiddins ...

Crowder sparks Miami as Giannis, Bucks downed

Miami, Mar 3 AFP Jae Crowder scored 18 points off the bench as the Miami Heat locked down Giannis Antetokounmpo to hand the Milwaukee Bucks a 105-89 defeat on Monday. Crowder led the scoring for the Heat as NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was held to...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by opposition

The lower house of the Parliament was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm after continued ruckus by the opposition MPs. As soon as the Lok Sabha resumed its proceeding at 12 noon, it witnessed pandemonium again as opposition continued with its d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020