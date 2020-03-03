Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korean president declares war on coronavirus as sect leader tests negative

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:41 IST
S.Korean president declares war on coronavirus as sect leader tests negative
President Moon Jae-in (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea's president declared war on the coronavirus on Tuesday, ordering additional hospital beds and more face masks to be made available as the number of cases rose by 974 in the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

President Moon Jae-in apologized for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, which has now reported 5,186 cases of the flu-like disease and 34 deaths. "The entire country has entered the war against the infectious disease as the crisis in Daegu and Gyeongbuk province has reached the highest point," he told a cabinet meeting, referring to the hardest-hit parts of the country.

"I am very sorry to the people that we are not able to supply masks swiftly and sufficiently, and have caused inconvenience." The virus which originated in China late last year began to spread rapidly in South Korea after it entered the congregation of a Christian sect in Daegu city, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Daegu's mayor told reporters he had asked the president for 3,000 more hospital rooms to cope with the rising number of the coronavirus patients. The leader of the sect and self-proclaimed messiah Lee Man-hee tested negative for the virus on Monday, having been threatened with arrest unless he agreed to be examined.

He had earlier apologized for the sect's role in spreading the virus and called the epidemic a "great calamity". The church and Lee personally have come under intense scrutiny and growing public anger and some politicians have reported them for prosecution.

BATTLE FOR MASKS President Moon ordered masks to be stockpiled as a strategic item so suppliers can increase output without fear of producing a surplus.

There have been long queues outside retail stores and online suppliers have been selling out as soon as stock arrives, even though the World Health Organization says healthy people only need to wear masks if they are caring for someone who is sick. Lee Ji-Eun, a 34-year-old doctor in Seoul, said her daily routine began with surfing the internet to try to find masks for her family.

"It is totally a lottery. I click 'buy' like crazy every morning, but I only succeeded in purchasing a few last weeks," she said. "There aren't enough even for doctors when treating patients." In Daegu, people on Tuesday were lining up at pharmacies to buy masks distributed by the government. A man was caught lining up to buy a mask after testing positive for the virus, a police official told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Two people killed, around 40 buildings destroyed by tornado in Nashville

A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, killing at least two people and destroying around 40 buildings, police and firefighters said.The Metro Nashville Police reported httpbit.ly2PHXpM2 two fatalities in the East Nashville ...

PM Modi should follow examples of Shastri, Patil and quit: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels a moral responsibility for Delhi violence, he must follow in the footsteps of the Lal Bahadur Shastri and Shivraj Patil instead of quitting so...

Gurdas Maan, Nooran sisters to perform on 15th edition of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau'

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, Kathak exponent Manjari Chaturvedi, and sufi singers Nooran sisters along with Smita Bellur are among the noted artistes performing at the upcoming 15th edition of World Sufi Music Festival Jahan-e-Khusra...

Dairy foods consumed in eastern Eurasia as early as 3,000 BC: Study

Researchers have found the earliest evidence for dairy consumption in East Asia, dated to about 3,000 BC, a finding that offers insights into the arrival and evolution of dairy-based animal husbandry in prehistoric Mongolia. The scientists,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020