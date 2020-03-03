Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to panic, measures taken to deal with Coronavirus: Karnataka govt

Minister of Medical Education K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there is no need to panic as appropriate measures have been taken by the state government to tackle a possible Coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:30 IST
No need to panic, measures taken to deal with Coronavirus: Karnataka govt
Minister of Medical Education K Sudhakar talking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Medical Education K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there is no need to panic as appropriate measures have been taken by the state government to tackle a possible Coronavirus outbreak. "I request the media not to spread panic and support the government in dealing with any possible Coronavirus outbreak. With the help of the Centre we have taken all required precautionary measures to deal with any situation," Sudhakar told reporters.

Talking about the first confirmed case in Telangana, who had stopped over in Bengaluru, the Minister said, "His flatmates and 23 people who travelled with him from Karnataka are being screened. Both the state (Karnataka and Telangana) government are taking care of them." "Out of the 295 samples collected so far, 240 tested samples tested negative. We are awaiting more results as of now. There are two labs. One in RGICS and another in Bangaluru Medical College where tests are being carried out," he said.

On Monday, the first confirmed case of a Novel Coronavirus in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad when a 24-year-old man, who had come in contact with some Hong Kong citizens, while he was in Dubai on February 17, tested positive for the virus. After arriving in Bengaluru on February 20 and travelled to Hyderabad by bus on February 22.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that the state government is on a high alert since the confirmation of one Coronavirus positive case here. The Health Department has also issued an advisory to all educational institutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Awaiting surgery in Singapore hospital, will be back soon: Amar Singh refuting reports of death

Scotching rumours of his death, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has posted a video titled Tiger Zinda Hai on Twitter, saying he is awaiting surgery in a Singapore hospital and would be back soon. He said though many of his well wis...

LS adjourned for the day as oppn demands discussion on Delhi violence

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands for an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence. After Speaker Om Birla said the discussio...

Renault's Alpine goes further upmarket as it looks beyond France

Renaults Alpine brand will launch a more luxurious version of its sleek A110 sports car as it looks to branch out from its core French market and consolidates a jump in sales last year, its chief executive said. The Renault group, which als...

COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020