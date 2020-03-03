Vietnam announces $1.16bln stimulus package to help virus-hit businesses -state media

Vietnam plans to spend 27 trillion dongs ($1.16 billion) to help businesses cope with the coronavirus epidemic and help the economy stick to its 6.8% growth target this year, state media said on Tuesday.

The plan includes tax break, delayed tax payments and reduction in land lease fee, Vietnam Television (VTV) quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as saying.

The government also aimed to speed up state spending on infrastructure projects, it added.

