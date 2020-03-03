Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence force instructed to repatriate South Africans from China

Other departments involved are the Department of Health and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Defence force instructed to repatriate South Africans from China
According to the Department of Defence, there are approximately 151 South African citizens that are to be repatriated back to South Africa. Image Credit: ANI

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is part of a multi-disciplinary team that has been instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to repatriate South African citizens from the COVID-19 hit city of Wuhan in China.

Other departments involved are the Department of Health and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

According to the Department of Defence, there are approximately 151 South African citizens that are to be repatriated back to South Africa.

"Once all the logistics have been confirmed by the planners, who are busy with the planning of the operation, the repatriation process will then commence," the department said in a statement.

"The repatriation planning process is currently at an advanced stage and takes into consideration everything related to the logistics for the operation," the department said.

Last December, Chinese authorities announced the emergence of a novel Coronavirus, which was the causative agent for an outbreak of respiratory disease.

On 30 January 2020, due to the emerging worldwide spread of the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

This virus has now come to be known as COVID-19. To date, there has been no case of COVID-19 in South Africa.

South Africans are being repatriated from Wuhan City, as per the President's directive. Cabinet has decided on this course of action after due consideration of the circumstances and following several requests from the families of South Africans in the city.

In South Africa, a quarantine facility that meets all the requirements has been identified.

There will be a perimeter line that will be guarded by the military. Within that perimeter, the area will be declared a no-entry zone and a no-flight zone. Those under quarantine will not be allowed to exit the perimeter but will be allowed to move freely within the perimeter.

On arrival, all quarantine members will be briefed and tested, and there will be screening done at pre-determined intervals.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee IOCs president and executive board gave further strong backing on Tuesday to this summers Tokyo Olympics, with no talk of a postponement or move due to the coronavirus outbreak.We are preparing for a succ...

Xiaomi to hold online-only event for Redmi Note 9 launch in India

Xiaomi announced today that it would not hold any product launch event on-ground throughout March in India, owing to the rising concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement comes ahead of the Redmi launch event which was ...

SA people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances

While the South African economy has over the last couple of years taken a beating, her people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances.Fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP figures this week showed a decline of 1.4 in the f...

Delhi violence: AMU medical college doctors to donate Rs 25 lakh

The Resident Doctors Association RDA of the medical college in Aligarh Muslim University has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh for victims of the communal violence in Delhi. Junior doctors and senior resident doctors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020