Japan's Aso: Policy response to virus damage varies for each G7 member

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the desirable policy response to the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak will vary from country to country.

Speaking to reporters after a conference call by the Group of Seven finance leaders, Aso said it was "significant" that the group shared the need to act against risks from the virus in such a short period of time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.