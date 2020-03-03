Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City school closed Tuesday after suspected case of coronavirus - statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:17 IST
New York City school closed Tuesday after suspected case of coronavirus - statement

A New York City school says it will be closed on Tuesday after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community, the SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement.

The school said the closure was a precautionary measure and that it was in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines.

"At this time it important to remain calm," the statement said, urging people to follow a series of precautionary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs seek action against officials for denial of rooms in Block A of Delhi's Punjab Bhawan

Several MLAs on Tuesday raised the issue of the denial of rooms in Block A of the Delhis Punjab Bhawan in the state assembly, demanding action against the officials concerned. Describing the issue serious, Speaker Rana K P Singh said...

436 cases registered, 1,427 people arrested or detained so far over Delhi violence: Police.

436 cases registered, 1,427 people arrested or detained so far over Delhi violence Police....

Baby boy sold by destitute father in Tripura, rescued

A two-month old baby boy who was allegedly sold by his destitute father, was rescued from Bhagaban Nagar in Tripuras Unakoti district, about 185 km from here, by a joint team of the police, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights an...

Spanish government backs tougher action against sex crimes in draft law

Spains left-wing government approved a bill on Tuesday that would qualify all non-consensual sex as rape, acting on a pre-election promise to strengthen laws in defence of womens rights.The draft law, which faces months of debate in parliam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020