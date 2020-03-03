Alibaba's AliExpress warns customers of possible coronavirus delays

AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform of Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba , warned customers there may be some delivery delays due to the coronavirus outbreak in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Some shipping and logistics are experiencing longer waiting times for processing orders," the platform said.

AliExpress is one of the most downloaded shopping apps globally, part of a growing trend in e-commerce for consumers worldwide to buy goods such as mobile phone cases and clothing directly from the Chinese manufacturer. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

