FDA's Hahn says U.S. should have capacity for 1 million coronavirus tests this week

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:15 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the U.S. should have testing kits available by the end of the week that would give labs the capacity to perform about 1 million coronavirus tests.

Speaking at a Senate committee hearing, Hahn said manufacturers should be able to supply around 2,500 kits to laboratories by Friday. Each kit could allow labs to perform up to 500 tests, he said.

