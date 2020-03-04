Spain confirms country's first death from coronavirus

A man in the Spanish region of Valencia died from coronavirus, marking the country's first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday.

Tests showed the man, who died on February 13, was killed by the virus, regional health chief Ana Barcelo said at a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.