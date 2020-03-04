Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28 - health minister
Sixteen Italian nationals in India have tested positive for coronavirus, New Delhi's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose sharply to 28.
An Italian had tested positive for the virus in the western desert state of Rajasthan, a health official said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
