Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus fears derail London events, concerns raised on Bond film release

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:01 IST
Coronavirus fears derail London events, concerns raised on Bond film release

The disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus has reached the British entertainment industry, with events axed and concerns raised over the timing of the new Bond film. Walt Disney has cancelled some events planned to promote the European launch of its channel Disney+, a competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime which will show "The Mandalorian" , the latest in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise.

Celebrities and executives were due to take to the red carpet in London on Thursday to promote the streaming channel, which becomes available to subscribers in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 24. The London Book Fair, a trade show for publishers that attracts 25,000 attendees from over 100 countries and was due to take place on 10-12 March, has also been called off, organisers Reed Exhibitions said on Wednesday.

Both Disney and Reed cited concerns about international travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. Fans also raised concerns about the timing of the release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" , one of the biggest entertainment events of 2020.

Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy is due for release on 3 April, but two James Bond fan sites have written to the studios behind the film to ask for its release to be delayed over worries that cinemas could be closed then. The founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier posted an open letter which also said the world premiere for No Time to Die, planned for March 31 in London with 5,000 attendees, could be problematic.

"Delay the release of 'No Time To Die' until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control," the letter added. EON Productions, the producers of the movie, were not immediately available to comment on the letter. The film companies involved, MGM and Universal, were also not available.

There have been 51 cases of coronavirus so far in Britain, which warned on Tuesday that more than a fifth of employees could be off work at the peak of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear on Thursday plea for empowering officers to collect traffic challan penalties

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear on Thursday a PIL seeking direction to the government to issue notification empowering officers for compounding traffic violations offences on the spot. The plea was mentioned before a bench ...

Iran says 92 dead as virus reaches all but one province

Tehran, Mar 4 AFP Coronavirus has killed 92 people in Iran, officials said on Wednesday, as the worlds deadliest outbreak outside China spread to all but one of the countrys provinces. Irans President Hassan Rouhani meanwhile dismissed a US...

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard wins first delegate in race to White House

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the US Congress, got her first delegate as she fought the Democratic Partys nomination race to challenge President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. Gabbard, who is the Hawaii re...

TikTok parent ByteDance woos India's Gen Z with Resso

ByteDance, which runs short-video platform TikTok, has launched a new music streaming service Resso to take on competitors like Gaana, JioSaavn and Spotify in the Indian market. Resso, which calls itself the worlds first social music stream...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020