Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian minister suggests restriction on meat selling due to coronavirus

Nigerian minister suggests restriction on meat selling due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Nigerian Minister of Environment Dr. Mohammed Mahmood asked environmental health officers in states and local governments to "engage butchers to make sure that they do not handle, slaughter, dress, sell and prepare meat originating from wild animals or sick livestock which have died from unknown causes."

He suggested that Nigerian response should be "comprehensive, multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral in nature learning from countries presently at war with the novel COVID." Mahmood advocated for a non-pharmaceutical-based response to the coronavirus.

Mahmood assured that the ministry is prepared to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and said that he would deploy environmental health officers to coordinate essential strategies in identifying high-risk areas in Nigeria. He added that public places such as motor parks, train stations, market places, saying schools and similar places will be put under surveillance.

"That way, the containment of the coronavirus will not only be multi-sectoral but also easier and more effective," he added further.

He has appealed to the Nigerians to take basic health precautions such as washing hands regularly, covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

He also suggested that meat and eggs should be thoroughly cooked, and close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing should be avoided.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear on Thursday plea for empowering officers to collect traffic challan penalties

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear on Thursday a PIL seeking direction to the government to issue notification empowering officers for compounding traffic violations offences on the spot. The plea was mentioned before a bench ...

Iran says 92 dead as virus reaches all but one province

Tehran, Mar 4 AFP Coronavirus has killed 92 people in Iran, officials said on Wednesday, as the worlds deadliest outbreak outside China spread to all but one of the countrys provinces. Irans President Hassan Rouhani meanwhile dismissed a US...

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard wins first delegate in race to White House

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the US Congress, got her first delegate as she fought the Democratic Partys nomination race to challenge President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. Gabbard, who is the Hawaii re...

TikTok parent ByteDance woos India's Gen Z with Resso

ByteDance, which runs short-video platform TikTok, has launched a new music streaming service Resso to take on competitors like Gaana, JioSaavn and Spotify in the Indian market. Resso, which calls itself the worlds first social music stream...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020