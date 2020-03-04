Nigerian minister suggests restriction on meat selling due to coronavirus

Nigerian Minister of Environment Dr. Mohammed Mahmood asked environmental health officers in states and local governments to "engage butchers to make sure that they do not handle, slaughter, dress, sell and prepare meat originating from wild animals or sick livestock which have died from unknown causes."

He suggested that Nigerian response should be "comprehensive, multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral in nature learning from countries presently at war with the novel COVID." Mahmood advocated for a non-pharmaceutical-based response to the coronavirus.

Mahmood assured that the ministry is prepared to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and said that he would deploy environmental health officers to coordinate essential strategies in identifying high-risk areas in Nigeria. He added that public places such as motor parks, train stations, market places, saying schools and similar places will be put under surveillance.

"That way, the containment of the coronavirus will not only be multi-sectoral but also easier and more effective," he added further.

He has appealed to the Nigerians to take basic health precautions such as washing hands regularly, covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

He also suggested that meat and eggs should be thoroughly cooked, and close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing should be avoided.

