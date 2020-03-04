Over 1500 people who came from foreign countries to Gujarat are under watch: Official

Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Gujarat administration has screened 1,582 people till now who came from foreign countries recently, officials said here on Wednesday. "Twenty-five samples have been collected of people suspected of coronavirus infection," Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare said.

He also said that isolation wards have been set up in medical colleges. Earlier today Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that there were 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.