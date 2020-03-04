Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York reports more cases of new coronavirus, state now has six

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:28 IST
New York reports more cases of new coronavirus, state now has six

The number of people ill with the new coronavirus has risen to six in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

New York's Yeshiva University said one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19, and it was canceling all classes on Wednesday at one of its four New York City campuses as a "precautionary step" while it worked with authorities on how to best prepare and keep its students safe. On Tuesday, officials said a man in his 50s who lives in a New York City suburb and works at a Manhattan law firm tested positive for the virus, the second identified case in the state. Health authorities said one of his children was a student at Yeshiva.

The man has severe pneumonia and is hospitalized, officials said. The patient had not traveled to countries hardest hit in the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China in December and is now present in nearly 80 countries and territories, killing more than 3,000 people. Of the six cases of people with coronavirus in New York, only one is hospitalized, Cuomo said at a news conference.

The four new cases include three family members of the hospitalized man, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a statement. The fourth was a neighbor, according to media reports. "There are going to be many, many people who test positive. By definition, the more you test, the more people you will find who test positive," Cuomo said.

New York wants to get the state's capacity for testing for the virus to up to 1,000 a day, he said. "The people who we are most concerned about, who are most vulnerable are senior citizens, people with immune comprised situations. What we're worried about: nursing home setting, senior care setting. That's what we've seen in other places and that's where the situation is most problematic."

At least one school in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City closed on Tuesday. The SAR Academy and SAR High School remained closed on Wednesday, but online classes were taking place, according to a man with a child at the school. A synagogue in New Rochelle, New York, where the family of the hospitalized man lives said on Tuesday it was halting "all services immediately and for the foreseeable future."

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed 108 confirmed and presumed cases in the United States. That tally consists of 60 reported by public health authorities in 12 states plus 48 among people repatriated from abroad, most of them from an outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan. Nine people have died in the Seattle area, health officials said. Washington state in the Pacific Northwest has the largest concentration of coronavirus cases detected to date in the United States with 27 people infected as of Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Full medical check-up at all land border points: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday night announced that full medical check-up and scanning are being carried out at all land ports in the country, including Atari, Kartarpur and Agartala, to detect suspected cases of coronavirus among the...

FMCG makers ramp up production of hand sanitizers amid demand spike due to coronavirus

Fast-moving consumer goods FMCG companies are ramping up their production and optimising distribution channels to meet the rising demand for hand sanitizers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Some FMCG firms are also educating consumers by enga...

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states an...

IMF chief calls for all-out offensive to counteract epidemic

Washington, Mar 4 AFP IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called for an all-out, no regrets response to the new coronavirus epidemic which poses a serious threat to the global economy. At a time of uncertainty... it is better to do ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020