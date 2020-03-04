Olympics-IOC not discussing cancellation or postponement of Tokyo 2020-Bach

The words 'cancellation' or 'postponement' were not mentioned during an International Olympic Committee meeting focusing on preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"I can tell you in the meeting of the IOC Executive Board (that) neither the word 'cancellation' nor the word 'postponement' was mentioned," Bach told reporters.

