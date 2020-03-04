Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Two teams pull out of Strade Bianche amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:12 IST
Cycling-Two teams pull out of Strade Bianche amid coronavirus

Dutch team Lotto Jumbo Visma and Australia's Mitchelton-Scott have pulled put of Saturday's Stade Bianche cycling race in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Team Jumbo-Visma will not participate in Strade Bianche and GP Industria this weekend," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "The decision has been taken on medical advice, the recommendation of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as on practical grounds.

"It’s likely that the same decision will apply to other Italian races in March. However, we are also awaiting messages from the Italian government." Italy has been the worst affected country in Europe by the coronavirus outbreak, with at least 79 deaths and more than 2,500 cases.

"Together with the management of our team, I am constantly considering and acting in the interest of the health and working conditions of our riders and staff members. That includes, for example, preventing them from quarantine abroad," team general manager Richard Plugge said. "We have to look at the broader picture and take responsibility for the health of riders, staff and fans.”

Mitchelton-Scott confirmed https://www.greenedgecycling.com/news/mitchelton-scott-position-regarding-covid-19 they have also pulled out of seven other race events scheduled until March 22 as a precautionary measure in response to the outbreak. It means that the men's team will be absent from GP Industria, Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo, while the women’s team will miss Ronde van Drenthe, Danilith Nokere Koerse and the Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

The Australian team added it had notified sport's governing body UCI of its decision to withdraw and that it would monitor the situation before deciding on its participation in events beyond March 22. Elsewhere, several cycling teams confined to a luxury Abu Dhabi hotel have been instructed by the state's health authorities to remain in quarantine until March 14 due to coronavirus concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Mastermind of Gadchiroli Naxalite attack Dinkar Gota arrested

Gadchiroli police on Wednesday arrested Dinkar Gota, the mastermind of the Gadchiroli attack on May 1, 2019. Besides Gota, the police have arrested a woman Naxalite Sunanda Koretti.According to police, Gota was working as the divisional com...

TAKE A LOOK-Carmakers find ways round Geneva motor show cancellation

Automakers turned to livestreams, conference calls and alternative venues on Tuesday after Swiss authorities cancelled the Geneva auto show due to the coronavirus epidemic.Following are Reuters main stories from the industry Fiat defies vi...

New York reports more cases of new coronavirus, state now has six

The number of people ill with the new coronavirus has risen to six in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.New Yorks Yeshiva University said one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19, and it was canceling all c...

Full medical check-up at all land border points: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday night announced that full medical check-up and scanning are being carried out at all land ports in the country, including Atari, Kartarpur and Agartala, to detect suspected cases of coronavirus among the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020