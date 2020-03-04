Left Menu
Release of new James Bond film postponed until November

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:57 IST
The global release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" will be postponed from April until November, the producers said on Wednesday, amid an outbreak of coronavirus.

"The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020," a posting on the official James Bond Twitter account said. It made no specific reference to the virus.

