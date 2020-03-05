U.S. House moves swiftly to approve coronavirus funding bill

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, sending the emergency legislation to the Senate.

The measure, which passed 415-2, funds a series of government-sponsored initiatives including expanded testing for the virus that has infected at least 129 people in the United States. The Senate is expected to take up the bill quickly and send it to President Donald Trump to be signed into law this week.

