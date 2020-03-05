Norwegian Air to cut flights, warns on profit

Norwegian Air will cancel some of its transatlantic flights in the coming weeks in response to weaker demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, the budget carrier said on Thursday.

Norwegian's 2020 earnings guidance, which had predicted a return to profitability after three consecutive years of losses, was no longer valid, it added.

"At this stage, it is too early to assess the full impact on our business," Norwegian said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

