In missive, N.Korea's Kim hopes S.Korea will overcome virus outbreak
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed the hope that neighboring South Korea will overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in's office said on Thursday.
In a letter to Moon delivered on Wednesday, Kim also voiced concern over Moon's health, and discussed his view of the situation on the Korean peninsula, Yoon Do-han, Moon's senior press secretary, told a briefing.
South Korea is battling the biggest epidemic outside China and reported 438 new infections on Thursday for a total of 5,766.
