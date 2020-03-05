Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians don't need to panic yet about coronavirus, says leading researcher

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:30 IST
Indians don't need to panic yet about coronavirus, says leading researcher

Four of five people who have tested positive for coronavirus will get better on their own and there is no need for Indians to panic about the viral outbreak yet, says a leading Indian researcher and scientist. Testing for the disease should also be done only when recommended, said Gagandeep Kang as the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29, including 16 Italian tourists as well as three patients in Kerala who have recovered. “Please let public health authorities know about exposure to known infected persons or travel to areas where infections are known to be prevalent,” the Christian Medical College professor, who last year became the first Indian woman to be elected fellow of the Royal Society in London, told PTI in an interview.

Noting that all treatments are not curative but only supportive at the moment, she said four of five people will get better on their own and may need nothing more than drugs like paracetamol for fever and cough. “The fifth person may need to see a doctor or be hospitalised. If you have breathing difficulty, you should see a doctor as soon as possible,” said Kang, also vice-chair of the Norway-based International Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) that aims to derail epidemics by speeding up the development of vaccines.

“For everyone, there is no need to worry too much or panic. We are exposed to viruses every day. Make sure you wash your hands well, wipe down or use disinfectants on surfaces. Avoid touching your face,” she said. The coronavirus (CoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. COVID-19 that has killed over 3,000 people worldwide and infected more than 90,000 is a novel strain not seen before.

The World Health Organisation has already declared the outbreak a ”global emergency”, stopping short of terming it a pandemic. Nose and throat swabs are used as specimens for detecting the coronavirus. The test takes at least 12-24 hours for the confirmation. It a gene-based assay called polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and a more sensitive form called reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR). According to Kang, known for her inter-disciplinary research studying the transmission, development and prevention of intestinal infections, there are still more cases of flu in India and around the world than of the COVID-19.

“This is important to know and understand. It looks like this infection causes diseases that are more severe than the flu, but less severe than SARS," she said. At the moment, it seems that COVID-19, unlike the flu, does not cause severe disease in children.

“It does, however, cause more severe disease in the elderly, and in people who have cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes,” said Kang, who was awarded the prestigious Infosys Prize in Life Sciences in 2016. She said many drugs against the viral infection are being tested, including vaccines which may be ready by next year.

“There are currently no vaccines, but there are many in development. If all goes well with vaccine development efforts we might have a vaccine next year. But vaccine candidates do not always succeed,” she said. Kang emphasised that people must inform public health authorities if they suspect they have been exposed to the virus.

She also advised people to work from home if they have a fever and a cough. “Stay six-10 feet away from people who are coughing or sneezing,” she said.

“Remember that with most respiratory viruses, most people exposed and sick with relatively minor symptoms recover and have some protection against reinfection,” she said. Kang added that with the novel coronavirus, getting infected does not mean that every infected person will be severely ill. The scientist is also executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institution of the Department of Biotechnology..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

March 20 will be the morning of our lives: Nirbhaya's mother

The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives, said Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughters gang rape and murder in December 2012. D...

Switzerland reports first coronavirus death

Geneva, Mar 5 AFP A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the countrys first death in the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,200 lives globally, police said on Thursday. The woman, who was ...

Kim Jong Un offers South Koreans 'comfort' over virus: Seoul

Seoul, Mar 5 AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal letter to comfort South Koreans fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic just a day after his sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking, the Souths presidential office...

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020