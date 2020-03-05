Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Now we have corona': Cash-strapped Lebanon navigates new crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:58 IST
'Now we have corona': Cash-strapped Lebanon navigates new crisis

Lebanon's crippling financial crisis could pose a grave threat to managing a coronavirus outbreak that has so far been kept in check but is expected to spread, according to senior health officials and medical importers.

Lebanon faces a severe dollar shortage that has hit imports since October, when anti-government protests erupted and banks imposed stiff capital controls, leaving hospitals exposed to shortages in everything from dialysis equipment to syringes. The shortages have not yet affected Lebanon's relatively limited coronavirus outbreak, with 15 cases confirmed since Feb. 21 after infected travellers arrived from Iran.

But the outbreak is expected to grow, challenging hard-hit medical facilities. "I don't think we're done. I think we're in the beginning and the cases will increase. But I think the important question is: how prepared are we?" Lebanon World Health Organisation (WHO) representative Iman Shankiti said.

To beef up Lebanon's hospitals, the WHO have tapped their regional warehouse in Dubai to ship additional personal protective gear to doctors in Beirut, but stocks are limited amid a global shortage, said Shankiti. "If we have an increase in the number of patients and the hospital is running at full capacity, then we will not be able to sustain it for long," she said.

IMPORTS FROZEN In Lebanon, where protests have taken aim at a political elite seen as mired in corruption, distrust of the government runs deep, and many Lebanese have been sceptical of its ability to rein in a serious outbreak.

"Whether it's coronavirus, or any disease, or any problem, the government isn't prepared to deal with anything," said 41-year-old real estate broker Samir al-Mohtar. The WHO has said Beirut's case monitoring and quarantine steps meet international norms. Lebanon has shut schools, cancelled some public events and halted flights for non-residents from epicentres of the virus, such as Iran.

Nada Melhem, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at the American University of Beirut, said she expected a larger outbreak. "We are getting ready and we have all sorts of preparedness plans from the triage at the level of hospital centres, ERs, what we do in the labs, and all of this is a work in progress," said Melhem.

But medical importers say even basic supplies have all but dried up in recent months as a backlog of foreign exchange requests at dollar-scarce commercial banks have gone unmet. "If we are talking about masks and gloves, there is none. We are completely out of stocks and this issue is because for five months we haven't been able to import," said Salma Assi, a spokeswoman for Lebanon's medical equipment importers.

Importers have brought in just $10 million of the $120 million in goods they have sought since October, and nearly all transactions have been frozen since February, Assi said. "The private sector has been really affected during the past few months, especially in the importation of equipment, maintenance, and supplies...and the health system has been hit very hard," said Shankiti.

"And on top of it, now we have corona."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Administrator to be appointed until new municipal council elected in Tshwane

The Gauteng Executive Council has placed the City of Tshwane under provincial administration following current uncertainty and instability within the municipality.Making the announcement on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the d...

SC to examine if death-row convicts in same case can be hanged separately

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would examine the legal issue arising out of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on whether there could be separate hanging in a case where there are more than one death row convicts. The question is wh...

EU's Barnier says 'many serious divergences' in Brexit talks

Brussels, Mar 5 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday said major differences remain between Britain and Europe after a first round of trade talks ended in BrusselsTo be completely frank with you ... there are many d...

Number of ultra wealthy Indians set to surge by 73% by 2024: Report

Despite rising geopolitical tensions and slow growth forecasts, the number of ultra wealthy Indians with a networth of over USD 30 million is expected to increase by 73 per cent by 2024, a recent survey said. According to a study by propert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020